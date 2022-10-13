Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears odds, picks and predictions

Week 6 kicks off with the Washington Commanders (1-4) visiting the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Solider Field is 8:15 p.m. ET(Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Commanders vs. Bears odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Commanders have lost 4 straight games since a season-opening victory. They have scored 17 or fewer points in 3 straight games. QB Carson Wentz has 10 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions but has been sacked 20 times already.

The Bears have the 2nd-worst offense in the league with 274 yards per game. They have scored only 8 total offensive touchdowns in 5 games. QB Justin Fields has 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with a 73.1 passer rating.

Commanders at Bears odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Commanders -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Bears -107 (bet $107 to win $100)

Commanders -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Bears -107 (bet $107 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Commanders +0.5 (-112) | Bears -0.5 (-108)

Commanders +0.5 (-112) | Bears -0.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 37.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Commanders at Bears key injuries

Commanders

WR Dyami Brown (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable OL Sam Cosmi (finger) out

(finger) out WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out CB William Jackson (back) out

(back) out TE Logan Thomas (calf) out

Bears

S Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring) questionable

Commanders at Bears picks and predictions

Prediction

Bears 19, Commanders 16

This looks like another snoozer of a game after last Thursday’s Indianapolis Colts – Denver Broncos matchup.

The question is whether Washington’s bad defense will look good or whether Chicago’s bad offense will succeed. The Bears rank 15th in points allowed (21.2), so one would figure that their defense will be fine against Washington’s struggling offense.

The Commanders have only scored 62 points over their last 4 games.

The Bears have at least cracked 20 points 3 times this season.

Take the BEARS (-107).

With a half-point spread, this is almost exactly like betting the moneyline, although betting the spread allows for a win for the Commanders if there is a tie game.

The Bears are 2-2-1 ATS this season, while the Commanders are 1-4 ATS.

The Commanders are winless on the road and the Bears are 2-0 at home.

Take the BEARS -0.5 (-108).

This line comes in super low at 37.5, but after last Thursday’s 12-9 mess of a game and the offensive struggles of both teams this season, there isn’t a lot of confidence in either team.

Two of the Bears’ games have had 40 or more points.

The Commanders’ last game had 38 total points but their 2 previous outings had fewer than that.

Can either team get into the 20s? That’s something I doubt on a short week.

Take UNDER 37.5 (-110).

