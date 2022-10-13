Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way
The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors
City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Based Company Offering Popular Cyber Security and Privacy Software Raises $30 Million
When we think about the iconic Swiss Army Knife, we think of a highly functional, good quality, multipurpose tool which always comes in handy when we are in a fix. The ‘Swiss Army Knife’ approach to cybersecurity and network defense problems has come to mean a one-stop-shop for all issues and a fast effective way to deal with them.
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium
Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
pasadenanow.com
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
City and County Schools, Businesses, Government Agencies to Partake in Quake Drill This Week
People in government offices, businesses and schools in Pasadena and throughout Los Angeles County this week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves Pay Raises for Firefighters as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved Consent Calendar items on the Monday Council agenda. Most notably, the calendar contained multi-year labor agreements with both the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA). The agreements will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of...
pasadenanow.com
Community Responds as PUSD District 3 Race Goes Negative
[Updated] Community members responded Monday to a mailer by a school board candidate that his opponent claims has racial undertones. Michelle Richardson Bailey claims that Pat Amsbry used an old unflattering photo of her. Bailey said the photo comes across as a mugshot. View the flyer behind the controversy by...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
pasadenanow.com
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Replaces 11-Year-Old System to Improve Dispatch and Record-Keeping Capabilities
The Pasadena Police Department recently installed new computer systems as part of the ongoing Computer Aided Dispatch-Records Management System (CAD-RMS) upgrade within the department, Acting Commander Marcia Taglioretti confirmed. “A CAD RMS system is the backbone of the PPD day to day operations. We would not be able to operate...
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Global Leadership Academy Present “Harvest Moon”
Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) present “Harvest Moon” on October 29 and 30, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at AGLA campus. Harvest Moon Haunted Experience… You’ll be scared to open your eyes or too scared to close them… 100% student written and produced by Aveson Global Leadership Academy drama students!
pasadenanow.com
City Committee Recommends Measures and Propositions City Should Officially Endorse or Oppose, Remains Silent About Measure H Rent Control
The Pasadena City Council’s Legislative Policy Committee will report Monday on its recommendations on a number of policy issues – local, country, and state – that will be on the ballot in the November 8 election. By tradition, the Legislative Policy Committee reviews all ballot measures against...
pasadenanow.com
The Struggle is Universal
The New York Times referred to Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson as “theater’s poet of Black America.” His American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays that chronicled the American Black experience in 20th Century Pittsburgh, his hometown, reignite America’s never-ending racial conversation with each performance. The...
pasadenanow.com
The Science Behind Cannabis and CBD
Pasadena Village’s Educational Programs Committee is hosting a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to discuss the science behind what makes CBD (Cannabidiol) and medical marijuana so popular among those dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and more. “An Introduction to Cannabis and CBD” will feature Sue Feldmeth,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Library Offers Free Access to University-Quality Classes That Help Patrons Get a Job, Or a Better One
Patrons of the Pasadena Public Library can now access CAreer Pathways, a collection of digital platforms for online learning tools to meet the needs of those entering the workforce or who want to get a better job, for free. Funded by the State and administered by the California State Library,...
pasadenanow.com
With Pasadena Nonprofit Settlement Already Reached, LA County Board to Consider $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to formally approve a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The other remaining defendant in...
pasadenanow.com
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
pasadenanow.com
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
pasadenanow.com
Monday Morning Pot of Gumbo: The Community Police Oversight Committee Should Not be Involved in Search For Police Chief
After the George Floyd incident, the City Council finally came together to form a police oversight commission made up largely of civilians. Not really sure what that commission has accomplished since then, but the point here is the battle to form the commission. Local activists requested, no demanded, that the...
