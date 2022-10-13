ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way

The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors

City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium

Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday

Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
City Council Approves Pay Raises for Firefighters as Part of Consent Calendar

The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved Consent Calendar items on the Monday Council agenda. Most notably, the calendar contained multi-year labor agreements with both the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA). The agreements will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of...
Community Responds as PUSD District 3 Race Goes Negative

[Updated] Community members responded Monday to a mailer by a school board candidate that his opponent claims has racial undertones. Michelle Richardson Bailey claims that Pat Amsbry used an old unflattering photo of her. Bailey said the photo comes across as a mugshot. View the flyer behind the controversy by...
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab

908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
The Great Shake Out 2022!

This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
Aveson Global Leadership Academy Present “Harvest Moon”

Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) present “Harvest Moon” on October 29 and 30, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at AGLA campus. Harvest Moon Haunted Experience… You’ll be scared to open your eyes or too scared to close them… 100% student written and produced by Aveson Global Leadership Academy drama students!
The Struggle is Universal

The New York Times referred to Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson as “theater’s poet of Black America.” His American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays that chronicled the American Black experience in 20th Century Pittsburgh, his hometown, reignite America’s never-ending racial conversation with each performance. The...
The Science Behind Cannabis and CBD

Pasadena Village’s Educational Programs Committee is hosting a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to discuss the science behind what makes CBD (Cannabidiol) and medical marijuana so popular among those dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and more. “An Introduction to Cannabis and CBD” will feature Sue Feldmeth,...
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday

Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena

The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
