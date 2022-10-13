ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors

(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

MoDOT prepares for winter amid critical operator shortages

As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday. According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy