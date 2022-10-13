Read full article on original website
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible for the U.S. Department of...
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer Sheils scrambled to feed her family. Summers, without the free breakfasts and lunches four of her children qualify for at school, are often challenging — but this one was particularly so.
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors
(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
MoDOT prepares for winter amid critical operator shortages
As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday. According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the...
After deadly derailment, state transportation officials seek funds to fix railroad crossings
JEFFERSON CITY — Four months after a deadly collision involving an Amtrak train and a dump truck in rural western Missouri, state transportation officials are asking for a major boost in funding to improve rail crossings. Budget documents filed by the Missouri Department of Transportation show the agency wants...
District 12 state Senate candidates focus on education, agriculture
For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be a new Missouri state senator in District 12. Rusty Black and Michael Baumli are facing off for the spot after Dan Hegeman leaves the Legislature. One factor highlighted by both candidates was education.
