Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
NASDAQ
Perhaps Some Good News for Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks
It’s been a trying year for bitcoin, other digital currencies, and crypto-correlated stocks, and while the near-term outlook is split between some fledgling optimism and expectations of an extension of the “crypto winter.”. Obviously, weary investors and crypto devotees would prefer to see optimism morph into tangible results...
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Extending Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors weighing recent economic data, looming interest rate hikes and their likely impact on growth. Upbeat earnings news from several top name U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are aiding sentiment. Energy stocks are...
NASDAQ
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
NASDAQ
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
NASDAQ
Betting on More Call Option Flow This Week
Many investors ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned to "follow the flow." In other words, they want to know what the significant funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Invest in Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now
Cintas Corporation CTAS is benefiting from strength in its businesses, product portfolio, focus on operational execution and sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve into the factors that make the stock a smart investment choice at the moment. Increased volumes and higher prices are aiding CTAS’ Uniform Rental and Facility Services...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
NASDAQ
SPY November 23rd Options Begin Trading
Investors in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) saw new options begin trading today, for the November 23rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SPY options chain for the new November 23rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today
The stock market's Monday rally is continuing into Tuesday, and cruise stocks are riding the tide higher, with shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) gaining 5.4% this morning (as of 9:50 a.m. ET), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rising 6.7%, and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) leading the pack with a 10% gain.
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
NASDAQ
Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 38.3% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson,...
Comments / 0