17 Funniest Finds From Amazon That Make Great Gifts

By Hannah Kahn
 2 days ago

Laughter is the gift that keeps on giving. When we’ve had a bad day and need a pick-me-up, a funny joke or our favorite comedy always cheers Us up. Looking for a gag gift that will tickle your friend’s funny bone? We’ve got you covered.

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now officially behind Us , it's still the prime opportunity to shop these hilarious home goods and novelty apparel! And since this is Us Weekly, we had to throw in some pop culture references for all our TV and movie fans. Here are the 17 funniest products on Amazon right now!

Funny Chick Coffee Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l0hX_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

One cool chick! This cute mug is sure to make any coffee lover smile.

Was $21 On Sale: $16 You Save 24% See It!

Dinosaur Halloween Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfMlh_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Cat’s out of the bag! This Halloween sweatshirt is T-Rexcellent.

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See It!

Three-Pack of Turkey Hats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0A9N_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Just in time for Thanksgiving, these turkey hats are funny and festive! And Friends fans will especially get a kick out of these outrageous accessories.

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See It!

Stick Shift Witch T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OknLH_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Just a bunch of hocus pocus! Don’t be a basic witch ­­– rock this broomstick T-shirt all spooky season!

Was $18 On Sale: $15 You Save 17% See It!

Momster Halloween Tee

Amazon

You’re not a regular mom — you’re a cool momster. Trick or treat in this spooktacular shirt for Halloween!

Was $17 On Sale: $9 You Save 47% See It!

Silly Disguise Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dfFh_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Go incognito in these silly disguise glasses! Perfect for a last-minute group Halloween costume or April Fool’s Day.

Was $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See It!

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzmIZ_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Create your own memes with this hilarious party game, What Do You Meme? It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Get ready to laugh out loud all night!

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See It!

Cozy Cat Hoodie

Amazon

Calling all cat ladies! This adorably cozy hoodie is the perfect gift for feline friends.

Was $40 On Sale: $32 You Save 20% See It!

12 Pairs of Novelty Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yeyC_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

A dozen socks for only $19? Such a steal! These novelty socks are great gifts for history buffs or art aficionados. They'll rock your socks off!

Was $42 On Sale: $19 You Save 55% See It!

Schrute Farms Pillow Case From The Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI6t4_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica! Fans of The Office will absolutely appreciate this Schrute Farms pillow case.

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See It!

Friends Novelty T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwDg8_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Get by with a little help from your Friends ! This novelty T-shirt will be there for you if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year.

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See It!

RainBowl Toilet Light

Amazon

Potty party! Glow when you go with this toilet light.

Was $17 On Sale: $8 You Save 53% See It!

For the Girls Adult Party Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyRiA_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Ladies, listen up — this party game is just for Us . No boys allowed! Bring this hilarious game to bachelorette weekends, birthday parties or girls’ night in!

Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See It!

Burrito Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udedO_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Make every day Taco Tuesday with this bizarre burrito blanket! Curl up under this cozy tortilla.

Was $40 On Sale: $16 You Save 60% See It!

Anti-Social Keychain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JagOF_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Don’t feel like dealing with humans? This keychain speaks to our souls: “It’s too people-y outside.”

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See It!

‘90s Puzzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0YOk_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

‘90s babies, this puzzle is perfect for you! Take a walk down memory lane with this fun activity that features iconic TV shows from the ‘90s, from Seinfeld to The Simpsons.

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See It!

Kermit the Frog Baseball Cap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoCsY_0iXN6Ter00
Amazon

Go green with this Kermit the Frog baseball cap! It’s too cute, just like our favorite frog.

Was $18 On Sale: $10 You Save 44% See It!

13 of the Best Holiday Clothing Deals to Nab During Prime Day

Read article

Looking for additional deals? Check out more Prime Day picks below:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

