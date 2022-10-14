17 Funniest Finds From Amazon That Make Great Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Laughter is the gift that keeps on giving. When we’ve had a bad day and need a pick-me-up, a funny joke or our favorite comedy always cheers Us up. Looking for a gag gift that will tickle your friend’s funny bone? We’ve got you covered.

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now officially behind Us , it's still the prime opportunity to shop these hilarious home goods and novelty apparel! And since this is Us Weekly, we had to throw in some pop culture references for all our TV and movie fans. Here are the 17 funniest products on Amazon right now!

Funny Chick Coffee Mug

Amazon

One cool chick! This cute mug is sure to make any coffee lover smile.

Dinosaur Halloween Sweatshirt

Amazon

Cat’s out of the bag! This Halloween sweatshirt is T-Rexcellent.

Three-Pack of Turkey Hats

Amazon

Just in time for Thanksgiving, these turkey hats are funny and festive! And Friends fans will especially get a kick out of these outrageous accessories.

Stick Shift Witch T-Shirt

Amazon

Just a bunch of hocus pocus! Don’t be a basic witch ­­– rock this broomstick T-shirt all spooky season!

Momster Halloween Tee

Amazon

You’re not a regular mom — you’re a cool momster. Trick or treat in this spooktacular shirt for Halloween!

Silly Disguise Glasses

Amazon

Go incognito in these silly disguise glasses! Perfect for a last-minute group Halloween costume or April Fool’s Day.

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

Amazon

Create your own memes with this hilarious party game, What Do You Meme? It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Get ready to laugh out loud all night!

Cozy Cat Hoodie

Amazon

Calling all cat ladies! This adorably cozy hoodie is the perfect gift for feline friends.

12 Pairs of Novelty Socks

Amazon

A dozen socks for only $19? Such a steal! These novelty socks are great gifts for history buffs or art aficionados. They'll rock your socks off!

Schrute Farms Pillow Case From The Office

Amazon

Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica! Fans of The Office will absolutely appreciate this Schrute Farms pillow case.

Friends Novelty T-Shirt

Amazon

Get by with a little help from your Friends ! This novelty T-shirt will be there for you if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year.

RainBowl Toilet Light

Amazon

Potty party! Glow when you go with this toilet light.

For the Girls Adult Party Game

Amazon

Ladies, listen up — this party game is just for Us . No boys allowed! Bring this hilarious game to bachelorette weekends, birthday parties or girls’ night in!

Burrito Blanket

Amazon

Make every day Taco Tuesday with this bizarre burrito blanket! Curl up under this cozy tortilla.

Anti-Social Keychain

Amazon

Don’t feel like dealing with humans? This keychain speaks to our souls: “It’s too people-y outside.”

‘90s Puzzle

Amazon

‘90s babies, this puzzle is perfect for you! Take a walk down memory lane with this fun activity that features iconic TV shows from the ‘90s, from Seinfeld to The Simpsons.

Kermit the Frog Baseball Cap

Amazon

Go green with this Kermit the Frog baseball cap! It’s too cute, just like our favorite frog.

