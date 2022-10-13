ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?

The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
PLAINWELL, MI
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan

'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
KALAMAZOO, MI
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
Battle Creek, MI
