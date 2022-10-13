A teacher accused of yanking the hijab from the head of a second-grade student in the South Orange-Maplewood School District — an incident that provoked outrage across social media — has sued Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad for defamation. Tamar Herman allegedly approached the student at her desk on Oct. 6 last year and grabbed her hijab, pulling it back and exposing her uncovered head to the class. Herman claimed it was a misunderstanding. She thought the student...

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO