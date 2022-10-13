ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Bergen Record

Teacher who removed hijab sues Olympian, saying social media 'wrecked' her life

A teacher accused of yanking the hijab from the head of a second-grade student in the South Orange-Maplewood School District — an incident that provoked outrage across social media — has sued Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad for defamation. Tamar Herman allegedly approached the student at her desk on Oct. 6 last year and grabbed her hijab, pulling it back and exposing her uncovered head to the class. Herman claimed it was a misunderstanding. She thought the student...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

