2 'exceptional' police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

An increase in infections with a rare flesh-eating bacteria was reported in Florida in the days after Hurricane Ian due to catastrophic flooding from the storm. There have been 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in the state this year as of Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health, up from 34 cases and 10 deaths reported across the state in all of 2021.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO