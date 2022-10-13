ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology

I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers

As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Tuberville ousted an...
