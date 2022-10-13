ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

5 brilliant new iPhone features coming with Apple iOS 16.1

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPwtq_0iXM7RrB00

Following the release of the bug-fixing update iOS 16.0.3 early this week, Apple is now getting ready to roll out the full iOS 16.1 update. The official public release is expected later this month, but ahead of this, it has now, as is standard, been rolled out to developers, which means we get to know what features we can look forward to ahead of time.

1. iCloud Shared Photo Library

Exciting, the new update offers shared iCloud Photo Library – giving users the ability to create a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on – absolutely perfect for families and close friendship groups. The new feature allows users to share photos they already have in their personal libraries or alternately share based on a start date, or people in the photographs.

2. Live Activities

Another of the major changes in iOS 16.1 so far is the addition of Live Activities, which helps you stay up-to-date with things that are happening in real-time, directly from your Lock Screen.

3. Clean Energy Charging

Apple is aiming to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone with the addition of Clean Energy Charging, which optimizes charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources – nice!

4. Matter

iOS 16.1 sees the addition of Matter – a new smart home connectivity standard that is set to enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across different platforms. Modern home life, sorted.

5. Apple Wallet changes

The new operating system update allows iPhone users to delete Apple Wallet if they choose to – for the first time.

How to get iOS 16.1

Developers and public beta testers can now install the iOS 16.1 beta 5 update now by going to Settings > Software Update on an iPhone or iPad enabled to get beta updates.

See more

The exact date iOS 16.1 will be officially made available to the public is not know, but a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , suggests the week of October 24 – not long to wait!

Discover our guide to the best iPhone for photography or if you're interested in a different model, check out the best camera phone .

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy