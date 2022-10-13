ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i70sports.com

College Basketball-Fighting Illini #23 in Pre-Season AP Poll

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked in the pre-season AP Top 25 Basketball Poll. The Illini are #23 in the poll that was released on Monday. Illinois will open up with an exhibition game on October 28th versus Quincy and then will play their season opener on November 7th when they host Eastern Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy