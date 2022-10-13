Chase Brown ran for 180 yards and the Fighting Illini had a total of 472 yards of offense on their way to a 26 to 14 win over Minnesota on Saturday for Homecoming at Memorial Stadium. Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema says this was an all out team win. And,...
The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked in the pre-season AP Top 25 Basketball Poll. The Illini are #23 in the poll that was released on Monday. Illinois will open up with an exhibition game on October 28th versus Quincy and then will play their season opener on November 7th when they host Eastern Illinois.
