Sacramento, CA

Inaugural Ubuntu-Community Dinner Fundraiser Oct. 22

On October 22, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Africa House Sacramento will host their inaugural Ubuntu-Community Dinner fundraiser at the Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Commons Dr., Sacramento CA 95825. Dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Select African and Caribbean cuisines will be on the...
Counselor Lays Bare Her Mental Illness History

LaViola Ward helps local youth manage their mental health issues. The care she provides is informed by her own journey. Before moving to Sacramento in 2011, Ward gave birth to a son. She was a single mother, trying to graduate from college and “just trying to make things happen.” During her son’s three-month checkup, she expressed her emotional state to his pediatrician. “I blurted out, ’Oh my God, I’m depressed. I feel like I was gonna kill myself and I don’t think I’m a good mom. I don’t know what to do,’” she shared. “That’s how my diagnosis of postpartum depression came out.”
