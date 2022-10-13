ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Local TV continues police shooting coverage

The week started the way it ended for local television newscasts. All four newscasts had a heavy presence in Bristol to provide continuing coverage of the death of two Bristol police officers who were responding to a 9-1-1 call. Monday, the emphasis of the late newscasts was on the personalities...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Taken to Hospital After Crash in Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital for possible minor injuries after a crash in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said the trooper was involved in a crash on Brainard Road around 8:30 a.m. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
PALMER, MA
zip06.com

Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash

NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy