Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Bristol police ambush: Connecticut IG says suspect fired over 80 rounds at cops, bodycam video shows kill shot
The preliminary investigation into the Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush shows the suspect fired over 80 rounds toward officers from behind, killing two cops and wounding a third.
Journal Inquirer
Local TV continues police shooting coverage
The week started the way it ended for local television newscasts. All four newscasts had a heavy presence in Bristol to provide continuing coverage of the death of two Bristol police officers who were responding to a 9-1-1 call. Monday, the emphasis of the late newscasts was on the personalities...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage released of Bristol police shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Taken to Hospital After Crash in Hartford
A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital for possible minor injuries after a crash in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said the trooper was involved in a crash on Brainard Road around 8:30 a.m. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
East Longmeadow man airlifted to Baystate Medical Center after Stafford motorcycle crash
An East Longmeadow man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Stafford on Sunday afternoon.
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
AR-15 seized after gunshots activate ShotSpotter in area of James Street in Springfield
Two men are facing firearm charges after an AR-15 style rifle was located inside a vehicle after a traffic stop on Sunday.
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
New Details Emerge After Morris 10-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Black Bear
A 10-year-old Connecticut boy who was injured by a black bear was playing in his grandparent's backyard when the male bear attacked, according to multiple reports. The attack took place in the Litchfield County town of Morris at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
zip06.com
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
