Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlrn.org
Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote. Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to...
wlrn.org
As dust settles on Parkland verdict, how jury came to a life sentence decision
It’s been more than four years since the mass shooting that left 17 dead and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The long trial and criminal court proceedings against the shooter have started to draw to a close. The jury recommended the shooter, Nikolas Cruz,...
wlrn.org
Two dead after plane crash in Broward County
Two occupants of a small plane died Monday after crashing into a house in Miramar, officials said. The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport, Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said. No injuries were reported to the people inside...
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County schools ask voters to renew property tax increase on November ballot - explained
As voters in Palm Beach County prepare to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, they'll see a question on the back of their ballot about a referendum for school safety, teachers and operational needs. The school district is requesting millions of dollars to fund those programs. WLRN's Wilkine Brutus...
Comments / 0