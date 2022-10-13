ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Two dead after plane crash in Broward County

Two occupants of a small plane died Monday after crashing into a house in Miramar, officials said. The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport, Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said. No injuries were reported to the people inside...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

