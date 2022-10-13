Read full article on original website
Ah, Clem
3d ago
I thought it was a sanctuary state. One of the states with the highest taxes in the nation. Where is all the money? It certainly doesn't seem to be going to the already out of control homeless problem. It's not going to fighting crime. It's not cleaning up the hellhole that is NYC. Where is the money?
Reply
5
Thai Tanic
3d ago
Democrats need to round up the illegals they let into this country and send them packing. Over 3 million and counting. 🤬
Reply
5
hank grosel
4d ago
The help we need Kathy is to close the border and allow only immigration that follows the law
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Comments / 3