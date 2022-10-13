ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ah, Clem
3d ago

I thought it was a sanctuary state. One of the states with the highest taxes in the nation. Where is all the money? It certainly doesn't seem to be going to the already out of control homeless problem. It's not going to fighting crime. It's not cleaning up the hellhole that is NYC. Where is the money?

Thai Tanic
3d ago

Democrats need to round up the illegals they let into this country and send them packing. Over 3 million and counting. 🤬

hank grosel
4d ago

The help we need Kathy is to close the border and allow only immigration that follows the law

