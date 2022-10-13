Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
okcfox.com
Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
okcfox.com
Man arrested for 2017 murder of Pittsburg County woman, state AG to prosecute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cantrell, who went missing in 2017 and whose body was found in 2018. Cantrell, 40 years old at the time and a mother of three, went missing...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for individuals suspected of stealing wallets from the elderly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man and two women seen in the pictures. Police say these individuals are suspected of stealing wallets from elderly people's purses. OPD says there are two recent instances in which these individuals allegedly stole...
okcfox.com
Hatch Early Morning Mood Food announces three new Oklahoma restaurant locations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma-based restaurant Hatch Early Mood Food announced three new restaurant locations that will be coming in 2023 on Tuesday. Paradies Lagardère is bringing the much anticipated Hatch to Will Rogers World Airport, while two other hospitality groups are bringing two other locations to Lawton and Stillwater.
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
okcfox.com
Authorities identify, charge man accused of killing ORU student in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The driver accused of hitting and killing Oral Roberts University men's soccer captain, Eugene Quaynor, was charged today. On September 28, police say 36-year-old Nicholas Robinson was driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango on East 71st Street while intoxicated. Robinson hit Quaynor in his 2005...
okcfox.com
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
okcfox.com
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
okcfox.com
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Okmulgee Police To Provide Update On Search For Missing Men
Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this...
Medical Examiner’s Office working to identify bodies found in river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of four bodies found in a river in rural Okmulgee on Friday. On Friday, Okmulgee Police announced that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. This announcement...
okcfox.com
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TCSO: Task Force Arrests 2 Men Accused Of Trafficking Drugs
Deputies from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department say two men are in jail after a task force arrested them for allegedly trafficking drugs. Tulsa County Deputies say several agencies helped in the investigation that led to the arrests of Alonso Alarcon-Rivera and Alexander Osuna on Thursday. According to deputies, they...
