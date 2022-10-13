ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Stix to offer free morning after pills, pregnancy tests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brand Stix is offering free pregnancy tests and morning after pills for people who need help financing reproductive care. Morning after pills can range from $40 to $50 dollars, so Stix is offering a free pill that is funded by other donors. Stix offers...
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
Hatch Early Morning Mood Food announces three new Oklahoma restaurant locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma-based restaurant Hatch Early Mood Food announced three new restaurant locations that will be coming in 2023 on Tuesday. Paradies Lagardère is bringing the much anticipated Hatch to Will Rogers World Airport, while two other hospitality groups are bringing two other locations to Lawton and Stillwater.
Authorities identify, charge man accused of killing ORU student in crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The driver accused of hitting and killing Oral Roberts University men's soccer captain, Eugene Quaynor, was charged today. On September 28, police say 36-year-old Nicholas Robinson was driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango on East 71st Street while intoxicated. Robinson hit Quaynor in his 2005...
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
okcfox.com

Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
