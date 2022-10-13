Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
hellowoodlands.com
Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included
Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
Fort Bend Star
Review: No one leaves Corelli’s hungry
I’m not sure how I’d missed Corelli’s Italian Café before last week. That stretch of road, near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Williams Trace Boulevard, has long been home to some of my favorite restaurants in Fort Bend County. You could almost throw a...
Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress
Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
Harvey's Deli opens in Katy
Harvey's Deli opened at the end of September with a menu that features sandwiches, salads and soups. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant concept, marketed as a "ma and pa sandwich shop," opened at the same address as Front Door Gourmet custom meal planning. Harvey’s Deli held a soft opening Sept....
Guess who turned 3 years old over the weekend?!?!
· Guess who turned 3 years old over the weekend?!?!. His family wanted to surprise him with a fire truck!. Our crew enjoyed hanging out with his family and even got in a few throws of the football!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Family remembers slain Tomball child, more details in death of Humble mother
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, is being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a...
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
Modern Mexican Steakhouse Planned for Houston
Toca Madera utilizes locally-sourced ingredients in its boldly flavored dishes.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Search continues for missing Alvin teacher
The family of missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds continues to hope and pray that not only can they keep the public aware of their search for her, but that they will find the missing woman soon. Reynold’s daughter, Lila Grace told the Alvin Advertiser that her sole focus is now...
cw39.com
Bike around the Bay route and road closures this weekend
KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
Fort Bend Star
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space
HOUSTON – Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s home is still on the market. The property has been listed on HAR.com for 250 days, and the price has dropped 27.27% -- that’s $7,500,000 off the original listing. It is still one of the most expensive homes on the market in Houston today.
Click2Houston.com
Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?
From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 17 to 23, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
