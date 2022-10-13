ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included

Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fort Bend Star

Review: No one leaves Corelli’s hungry

I’m not sure how I’d missed Corelli’s Italian Café before last week. That stretch of road, near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Williams Trace Boulevard, has long been home to some of my favorite restaurants in Fort Bend County. You could almost throw a...
Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress

Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harvey's Deli opens in Katy

Harvey's Deli opened at the end of September with a menu that features sandwiches, salads and soups. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant concept, marketed as a "ma and pa sandwich shop," opened at the same address as Front Door Gourmet custom meal planning. Harvey’s Deli held a soft opening Sept....
KATY, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations

Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Search continues for missing Alvin teacher

The family of missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds continues to hope and pray that not only can they keep the public aware of their search for her, but that they will find the missing woman soon. Reynold’s daughter, Lila Grace told the Alvin Advertiser that her sole focus is now...
ALVIN, TX
cw39.com

Bike around the Bay route and road closures this weekend

KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
BAYTOWN, TX
Fort Bend Star

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision

The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?

From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX

