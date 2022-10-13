Read full article on original website
Related
fashionunited.com
Frasers says MySale offer unconditional as it surpasses 50 percent stake
Following a series of attempts to acquire the entire ordinary share capital of MySale, Frasers Group has now said its mandatory offer for the marketplace has become unconditional. In a release published through the London Stock Exchange, the fashion conglomerate, which counts the likes of Sports Direct and House of...
fashionunited.com
Digital dissatisfaction: online retail experiences should be improved with new tools
A growing dissatisfaction amongst consumer digital retail experiences shows a lack of innovation in the sector. New research from PYMNTS, a retail, fintech and financial services news platform, showed 150 brands were dissatisfied with existing tech innovations. In a study titled “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” produced in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, over 300 UK and US retailers were interviewed.
fashionunited.com
Lanvin Group reports strong H1 revenue, but lowers valuation ahead of IPO
Luxury fashion group Lanvin has reported a 73 percent increase in revenue in the first half of the year, but has trimmed its valuation ahead of its upcoming IPO. The group, whose portfolio includes its namesake label as well as Sergio Rossi, Wolford, and St. John Knits, made revenue of 202 million euros in the six months to June 30.
fashionunited.com
Tried and tested revenue streams for fashion brands in the Metaverse
Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to explode and bring in extra sales for the industry that could reach 50 billion dollars by 2030. Meanwhile, the Metaverse’s market share in the fashion industry is expected to increase to 6.61 billion dollars in the next five years.
Comments / 0