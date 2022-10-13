ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Tuesday night, Freeze Watch Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winds die down tonight, and temperatures will quickly drop and by sunset we will see readings in the 40s. We’ll likely be in the 30s before midnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once again, protect the 4 P’s! Temperatures will start off in the middle 20s to lower 30s. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue from the northwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph.
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming

A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
Alabama Department of Corrections says prison inmate strike is over

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday afternoon that all inmate work stoppages have ended. Inmates at Alabama prison facilities went on strike Sept. 26. Read more about why HERE. The department said all facilities now will return to normal operations including regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
