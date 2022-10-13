Read full article on original website
Related
Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon
Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Tuesday night, Freeze Watch Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winds die down tonight, and temperatures will quickly drop and by sunset we will see readings in the 40s. We’ll likely be in the 30s before midnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once again, protect the 4 P’s! Temperatures will start off in the middle 20s to lower 30s. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue from the northwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph.
weisradio.com
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 19, 12:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT.
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
alabamawx.com
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Two Alabama Dollar General stores face OSHA fines for dirty, unsafe areas, feds say
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Several local school districts fall short when it comes to high-speed internet access.
radio7media.com
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Department of Corrections says prison inmate strike is over
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Monday afternoon that all inmate work stoppages have ended. Inmates at Alabama prison facilities went on strike Sept. 26. Read more about why HERE. The department said all facilities now will return to normal operations including regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0