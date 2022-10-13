Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Celebrate spooky season with these haunted attractions across DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON — Halloween will be here any day now, and what better way to get in the spirit than getting spooked? Here's a list of places around the D.C. area where you can let out your most blood-curdling screams and make memories to last well past the season. Wimpy...
WUSA
Virginia debate between Democrat Spanberger and Republican Vega canceled
The debate between Yesli Vega and Abigail Spanberger is off. It was supposed to happen this Friday. But organizers say it's been canceled.
WUSA
Democrat Abigail Spanberger outspending Republican Yesli Vega 4.5 to 1 in Virginia election
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — As Election Day nears, one Congressional race in Virginia is attracting major donations, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. The race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District is pitting Democrat incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger against Republican challenger Yesli Vega. The latest filings showed...
WUSA
Elected DC leader indicted for involuntary manslaughter
A grand jury has indicted a DC leader for involuntary manslaughter. Devon Lesesne is accused of driving drunk when he hit and killed 20-year-old Katherine Reyes.
Comments / 1