MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Menopausal vasomotor symptoms (VMS), particularly occurring during sleep, are associated with greater white matter hyperintensity volume (WMHV), according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Neurology. Rebecca C. Thurston, Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues assessed whether VMS are associated...

