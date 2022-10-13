Read full article on original website
Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms Tied to White Matter Hyperintensity
MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Menopausal vasomotor symptoms (VMS), particularly occurring during sleep, are associated with greater white matter hyperintensity volume (WMHV), according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Neurology. Rebecca C. Thurston, Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues assessed whether VMS are associated...
Risk-Benefit of Opioids, Other Analgesics Prescribed in ED Unclear
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The balance of risks and benefits is unclear for opioids compared with placebo, acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and local or systemic anesthetics prescribed for musculoskeletal pain in the emergency department setting, according to a review published online Oct. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
