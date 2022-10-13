Read full article on original website
Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking...
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Grows as Some EU States Call for Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. The fate of Mahsa Amini, a...
Iranian Officials Say Tehran Prison Blaze Killed 4 Inmates
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. The dramatic scenes of the nighttime fire have reverberated across Iranian social media. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison...
Iran Prison Fire Kills Four, Injures 61 as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities. Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set...
Factbox-Ethnic Groups Swept up in Iran's Nationwide Protests
(Reuters) - Protests in Iran have swept all parts of the nation since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, including areas home to ethnic minorities with long-standing grievances against the state. The authorities have accused armed dissidents from some of these minorities of fomenting trouble. Critics say these accusations aim...
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
Ukraine Shot Down 85-86% of Russian Drones Involved in Latest Attacks - Air Force
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday. "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he...
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
Iran Agrees to Ship Missiles, More Drones to Russia, Defying the West-Sources
(Reuters) -Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers. A deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's...
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian Occupiers 'Terrorise and Kill Civilians'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
U.S., Allies to Raise Iranian Drone Transfers to Russia at U.N
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Ukraine said Russia's having obtained drones violated a Council resolution. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomats said the three...
Ukraine Lawmakers Brand Chechnya 'Russian-Occupied' in Dig at Kremlin
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that...
Ukraine Says Russia Has Kidnapped Two Officials at Occupied Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, Energoatom wrote...
'We Want Respect': Putin's Authority Tested in Central Asia
ALMATY (Reuters) - Sensing that Russia has been weakened by its war in Ukraine, some of its closest allies in Central Asia are displaying a newly assertive streak. The region's five former Soviet republics are increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.
Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...
Vladimir Putin Is Safe in Power for Now, but Risks Lie Ahead, Sources Say
LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's grip on power in Russia remains firm despite military setbacks in Ukraine, a botched mobilisation, and political infighting, eight well-informed sources said, but some said that could change fast if total defeat beckoned. Most of them said the Russian president was in one of the...
