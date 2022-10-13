Read full article on original website
She-Hulk finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Hulk
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few Avengers have had a more complicated time than Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk). Edward Norton played the titular part in the green giant’s first outing in the Marvel movie The Incredible Hulk. He was then replaced as the character by Mark Ruffalo in the superhero movie The Avengers.
Andor creator explains how he creates compelling Star Wars villains
Tony Gilroy, who is the creator and lead writer on the new Star Wars series Andor, has shared his approach to the development of compelling and realistic villains. Andor has been one of the best received shows to debut on the streaming service Disney Plus, in part thanks to its huge cast of new characters.
It’s true. All of it. Harrison Ford is officially joining the MCU.
After rumours emerged a few days ago that Harrison Ford was set to replace William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, it has now been officially confirmed, according to Deadline. Ford will make his MCU debut in Captain America 4, opposite Anthony Mackie, which is set for release in May 2024. Hurt...
Jodie Whittaker has one piece of advice for new Doctor Who actor
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the hit sci-fi series, Doctor Who, has offered some solid advice for her upcoming replacement as the beloved time lord maestro, Jodie Whittaker. After four years as the Doctor, Whittaker announced that she was departing from the hit BBC TV series. And in May...
New Predator movie star wants to join the MCU
It’s been a pretty great year for horror movie franchises, and the Predator series has been one of the most successful benefactors of adding fresh blood to its saga recently. Now, Amber Midthunder, the star of Prey, has her sights set on bagging a role in the MCU. Prey...
Where was The Watcher filmed?
Where was The Watcher filmed? Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind TV series like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, is back with a terrifying new show, The Watcher. This shocking Netflix series is inspired by true events and tells the story of Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock. For the...
House of the Dragon star explains Rhaenys’ episode 9 decision
An undoubted highlight of episode 9 of House of the Dragon was Rhaenys Targaryen bursting through the floor and escaping on Meleys (AKA the Red Queen) during Aegon’s coronation. Now, actress Eve Best (who plays Rhaenys) has been speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Rhaenys’ motivations. Rhaenys mercifully chooses...
Andor may be the best Star Wars series, but it has less viewers
Following up on Star Wars character Cassian Andor, Star Wars: Andor arrived to a lot of fanfare and positive reviews when it first dropped, with a 91% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season being confirmed before the first has even finished airing. In many ways, Andor had...
Samuel L. Jackson improvised Spider-Man: Far From Home’s funniest line
Given how meticulously planned the MCU has to be – years in advance – you would think that there is little room left for improvisation. However, if there’s one man who is going to bring some mother-loving improv to the MCU, it’s gotta be Samuel L. Jackson. Known for being the premiere swearer of our times, Jackson hasn’t had quite the bleepin’ free reign in the MCU that he deserves, but he’s still managed to slip one or two curses past the censors.
New Snow White star defends proposed changes to Disney movie
The live-action Disney movie Snow White filmed over the spring and summer in London, starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan (who could be the prince or the huntsman or another character, depending on how much it twists the story). There has been speculation about how Disney will handle the dwarves, with prominent figures such as Peter Dinklage weighing-in on the subject.
Stranger Things season 2 nearly gave Eleven a much darker story
Stranger Things is one of the most popular products to come from the streaming service Netflix, and a large reason for that popularity is down to the endearing characters in the TV series. For Eleven, though, things almost took a very dark turn in season 2 of the Netflix series.
How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?
How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.
Guillermo del Toro explains how his Pinocchio is different to others
Guillermo del Tor has explained why his Pinocchio is different to other versions of the movie that have released in 2o22. Del Toro is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, and his latest film is a new version Pinocchio – a story that has been adapted many times, including the classic Disney animated movie.
The Midnight Club season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is The Midnight Club season 2 release date? The first season of fantasy series The Midnight Club may have only just dropped, but with the Netflix series already making a stark impression — it broke the Guinness World Record for most jumpscares in a singular episode in its season finale — some people are already thinking ahead to a second season.
Star Trek 4 was almost a reinvention of a classic TNG episode
The plot details for an early version of the Star Trek 4 script have been shared by the writers. Star Trek 4 has been in development hell for years now. The movie has struggled to find the right script and the right director, and there have also been difficulties in tying down the core cast.
Eddie Redmayne stole this Fantastic Beasts prop from movie set
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of cool costumes and special items, that it must be very hard for those involved in the fantasy movie series not to take a little trinket home with them. Well, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne succumbed to temptation, and stole a prop from the set.
Jim Carrey was signed up to play Shaggy in Scooby Doo
The early 2000s Scooby Doo movies starring Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr are now looked back on (by most) as beloved nostalgic favourites. But things could have looked very different, as there was once a roster of different actors who almost played the family movie characters.
Han Solo has been recreated out of bread, and renamed ‘Pan Solo’
Everyone’s favourite Star Wars character, Han Solo, has been remade in the form of bread. Han Solo is, arguably, the most iconic Star Wars character who isn’t a Skywalker. Solo starred as one of the leads in the original Star Wars movies, and reprised his role more recently in the sequel trilogy. His character was killed at the hands of his own son, Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Park Chan-wook wants to make a James Bond movie, and we should let him
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook has revealed that out of all the popular movie franchises taking Hollywood by storm, the long-living James Bond IP has his heart. While promoting his newest thriller movie, Decision to Leave, the filmmaker revealed to Deadline that 007 played a massive role in influencing his work, and how he would be open to helming a James Bond movie in the future.
Jonathan Majors is one hell of a scary dude in first Creed 3 trailer
Ever since photos taken of Jonathan Majors‘ absolutely shredded body on the set of Creed III were leaked in March, people have been desperate to get a closer look at the man mountain he has become. And we now have our first proper chance, because the full-length trailer for Creed III is here.
