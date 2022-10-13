ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Fuentes family mourns for Jolissa after wreckage found

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Over two months after Jolissa Fuentes’ family first reported her missing, they are finally able to say goodbye.

“We love you and we miss you sister. Just watch over us,” her younger brother said during the vigil in Selma’s Downtown Lincoln Park Wednesday evening.

Fighting back tears, her father addressed the hundreds of people gathered to remember his daughter.

“These past two months have been so hard for me and my family. Some days I literally thought I was going to die from a heart attack,” Joey Fuentes said.

The 22-year-old was last seen on video in the early hours of August 7th making a purchase at an AM/PM gas station in Selma. She was seen on a security video getting back in her car, then disappeared after. Phone records show her phone pinged near Avocado and Pine Flat Lake, but even after dive crews searched the two bodies of water,  there was still no sign of Jolissa.

But that changed when Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz discovered her car crashed down a cliff Monday evening near Pine Flat Lake, after seeing faded tire tracks near Trimmer Springs and Maxon Roads.

Fuentes thanked the Chief through a prayer, expressing his gratitude for helping bring his daughter home.

“The miracle that you used, Father God, Chief Alcaraz, a man of his word, it was your plan! Nobody was going to find my daughter but him,” Fuentes prayed.

At the vigil, members of the Fuentes family shared stories about Jolissa and spoke about how much they missed her.

Her aunt, Joann Banda, said she knows Jolissa is now at peace, but just wishes she could have seen her one last time.

“I would hug her. She knows we love her. I’d just hug her and hold her if I could,” Banda said.
The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash but said it’s unknown what made Jolissa veer off the road while driving.

Comments / 12

3d ago

I been saying this all week "this story doesn't sound right" other searchers Been on that road and reported nothing about tire tracks screeching off the cliff. There some cover up on all this

Reply
8
Scott Nichols
3d ago

So glad the Chief of police just decides to take a cruise up to Pine Flat and somehow finds tire tracks of the lost person who was missing for 2 months and somehow he found her car. Just doesn't sound right. It has rained since she went missing but he found skid marks indicating a vehicle had gone over cliff.

Reply(1)
6
my opinion
3d ago

My husband and I wondered why the chief promised to find her which no officer should ever say! Then after a couple of months goes to a spot that has been supposedly been looked over and found her. humm something isn't right!

Reply(1)
4
 

