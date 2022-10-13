ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

As Clinics Providing Abortions Closed in Iowa, STD Rates Started Rising

MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers. Unfortunately, these very same clinics offer a broad range of essential primary care services beyond abortion,...
IOWA STATE
KULR8

Nine Montanans, three from the Cowboy State headed to 2022 NFR

The field is set for the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in December and Montana and Wyoming are well represented. It's an impressive list heading to the desert with a few cowboys in the running for world titles. "Wyoming has three guys, Montana has a whole crew of NFR qualifiers, it's...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy