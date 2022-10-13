ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka

Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
ANOKA, MN
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam

RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
RICE, MN
Ridlehoover: Students Utilizing Additional Mental Health Services

SARTELL (WJON News) - There continues to be a growing need for mental health support and services for students across the country. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says heading into this school year, they've stressed the importance of making sure students have a strong support system within each school building.
SARTELL, MN
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors

SARTELL (WJON News) - Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants...
SARTELL, MN
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow

Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
WILLMAR, MN
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi

AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN
