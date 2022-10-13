Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
Ridlehoover: Students Utilizing Additional Mental Health Services
SARTELL (WJON News) - There continues to be a growing need for mental health support and services for students across the country. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says heading into this school year, they've stressed the importance of making sure students have a strong support system within each school building.
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants...
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow
Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0