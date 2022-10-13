(The Hill) – The family of George Floyd is considering legal action against Kanye West over the rapper’s comments about Floyd’s death, an attorney for the family said. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, said on the “Drink Champs” podcast Sunday that Floyd’s death was the result of an overdose and not from former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes.

