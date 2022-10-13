Read full article on original website
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Is There an End in Sight for the Trashy Mess in Amarillo?
It's been a while since our dumpsters started getting emptied just once a week. An employee shortage caused this mess in the first place. Since the announcement came out in July that we were going to one time a week dumpster emptying it's been a literal mess. I knew that...
The Most Frustrating Time Of The Year. The Scammers Are Back!
The holidays are approaching quickly, and everyone is starting to get in a cheerful mood. You know, that one when the family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The one where the kids anticipate Christmas morning and all those presents under the tree. And that feeling when all of a sudden your...
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.
History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?
I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
