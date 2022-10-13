ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.

History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?

I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
