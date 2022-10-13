Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
Inspirational Day of Giving: Donation Milestone for St. Jude at Fall Fest in Owensboro
Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there was something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! Here's a look back at what was a beautiful day of giving. The 5th Annual Car, Truck & Bike...
One of Kentucky’s Largest Safe Trick-or-Treat Events Returning This Year For Halloween
The pandemic canceled a lot of our favorite holiday events over the past few years. One of Kentucky's largest and most popular trick-or-treat events is back!. Technically this would be the 31st Annual Trail of Treats in Owensboro. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for families in the Tri-State not just right here in our hometown. It started years ago in Moreland Park and after several years it outgrew the space and moved to the downtown area near Smothers Park where families can move about freely and enjoy a safe place to trick-or-treat with their children.
Fordsville, KY Will Host Huge Fundraiser for Inspiring 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient
Meet Aiden Calloway. Aiden celebrated his 9th birthday on Friday, September 9th. Three days later, on Monday, September 12th, his young life changed almost instantly. And it changed dramatically. Aiden was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoma, a uniquely rare form of cancer. In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, T-cell...
Henderson Police Department Hosting Pink Patch Fundraiser for Chemo Buddies
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Henderson Police Department is doing its part to help raise money for an Evansville non-profit dedicated to providing care and companionship for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Henderson Police Department Launches Pink Patch Program Fundraiser. Unfortunately, many of us in the...
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Leaf Pickup Services in Evansville, IN
There is no doubt that autumn leaves are a thing of beauty, and one of the best parts of the season. There is also no doubt that fallen leaves are a pain in the butt for homeowners (like me) who have to pick them up. I hated doing it as a kid and I still hate it as a grown-up. At least I don't have to worry about what to do with the leaves once they're all picked up. I'll just let the city come and pick them up.
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
Smoke from Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire Spotted Miles Away by Residents in Surrounding Counties [PHOTOS]
Before the sun rose in Evansville Monday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a massive warehouse fire downtown that sent towering flames and a huge cloud of thick, black smoke into the sky spotted by southern Indiana and western Kentucky residents as far as 30 miles away. Massive Warehouse...
There’s a Fun Mercy Hospital Reunion This Saturday in Owensboro
Earlier this summer, I shared details about a Mercy Hospital reunion happening here in Owensboro. That reunion is THIS WEEKEND and Linda Ballard, the event's organizer, is getting very excited about the big day. As I previously shared, I had my tonsils taken out at Mercy Hospital when I was...
National Pet Influencer Raises $1300 for Indiana Shelter in One Night As Part of 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour
A Florida man with a big heart and a big social media following found his way to one Evansville, Indiana animal rescue where he put his personality and his followers to work to help raise money for the shelter as part of his 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour. Raising...
The 4th Annual Whitesville KY Car Show Happens This Weekend
While traveling, I have been known to just stop and look around any given classic car show that I happen upon. Even if it's not happening where I'm going. Even if I have no idea WHY whatever organization is hosting one. I love cars. I love classic cars. They are...
Indiana Shelter Rescues Dog from Death Row – Now He Needs a Forever Home
Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
Local Heroes Wanted: Owensboro, Kentucky Fire Department Hiring Firefighters
Did you always dream of becoming a firefighter? Do you have a passion for helping others? Well, here's your chance to make that dream a reality. The City of Owensboro is hiring firefighters! Here's how to apply. Firefighters are true American heroes. They don't hesitate to put themselves in danger...
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Do You Remember Playing the Flutophone in Your Kentucky Elementary School?
Here's a walk down memory lane for you? Or should I say, "Here's a musical stroll down memory lane for you!" Do you remember learning to play the flutophone when you were in elementary school?. I certainly do. The flutophone is one of my fondest memories from Thruston Elementary School...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0