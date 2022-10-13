Read full article on original website
Related
Corn Mazes? Here’s A Couple In & Around The Texas Panhandle.
I'm admittedly not the biggest Halloween fan. I don't have anything against it, I mean I enjoyed getting candy as a kid and all that. As I got older though, Halloween just didn't hit the same. It's changed a bit since I had kids because they enjoy it, so we...
Gambling At Toot’n Totum? Here’s What’s REALLY Going On.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
Get Ready for Another Hit, Gas Prices Soar Again
Just when you started managing the rising gas prices and thought they leveled out, well I've got bad news for you. Gas prices will once again be rising. Gas prices were already on the rise because of Hurricane Ian. However, according to AAA Texas, OPEC+ announced plans to cut production by two million barrels per day. The rising prices are expected to last through next week and possibly longer.
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0