'Halloween' Icon Michael Myers Is Dead Silent In Goofy Seth Meyers 'Interview'

Masked “ Halloween ” murderer Michael Myers cut it up with Seth Meyers during a screwball “ Late Night ” appearance on Tuesday.

Meyers ― who introduced the frightening character as his “weirdo cousin” ― watched as a silent Myers strolled out onto the set with a knife in hand.

Meyers begged the horror movie icon to put down the weapon and said he told his aunt Edith that Myers could come on the show only if he acted like a “normal guest.”

“Are you ready to act like a human being?” the host pleaded.

Myers, however, responded with more silence and tried to throw to a nonexistent clip.

The fictional murderer later brought an ax into the “Late Night” crowd as “sexy teens” ― Myers’ “favorite” ― brushed off the looming threat nearby.

“Oh, my God, he’s right behind you,” Meyers yelled, followed by off-camera screams from the “teens.”

“Michael, you put that neck right back where it’s supposed to be this minute,” the host quipped.

You can watch the full bit, which includes a surprise ending, below.

