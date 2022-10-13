Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
US News and World Report
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
US News and World Report
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why Venezuela's Refugee Exodus to the U.S. Has Been Accelerating
(Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air. As a result of the new policy,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Raised Concerns With Riyadh Over Jailed U.S. Citizen as Recently as Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance...
Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does
Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
US News and World Report
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Grows as Some EU States Call for Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. The fate of Mahsa Amini, a...
US News and World Report
Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao Steps Down After Outage, Public Backlash
SEOUL (Reuters) -Co-CEO of Kakao Corp Namkoong Whon has stepped down, a company filing said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering sharp backlash from authorities and the public. Namkoong's resignation was effective as of Wednesday, the filing said,...
US News and World Report
Japan Travel Industry's Recovery Depends on China Reopening Narita Airport CEO
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in...
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q3 2022 YEA report reveals that inflation experiences have intensified for consumers in every state in the U.S. year over year, with reviews mentioning inflation up by 22% compared to Q3 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006287/en/ Inflationary experiences on Yelp continue to increase in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005861/en/ Global venture financing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration to Provide $2 Million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian Relief
(Reuters) -The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday. The Communist government of Cuba made a rare request for aid from Washington in September after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, killed three people and drove thousands from their homes.
US News and World Report
UK Defence Ministry: Russian Logistical Issues Intensify After Crimea Bridge Blast
(Reuters) - Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have become more acute following damage to a key bridge to Crimea on Oct. 8, a British intelligence update said on Monday. "With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line...
Comments / 0