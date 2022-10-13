Read full article on original website
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top opposition leader has called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said Tuesday that it has long been clear that Russia was involved in the affair, but that a parliamentary investigative commission was needed to determine the scale of Russian interference and to what extent any Poles collaborated with Russian intelligence services. The wiretapping and publication of private conversations of top Polish politicians created a scandal in 2014 that damaged the standing of Tusk’s pro-European party, Civic Platform. That scandal helped the populist Law and Justice party win power the following year.
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.
Iran has sent military trainers to Crimea to train Russian forces to use drones
Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of Iranian-built drones that Moscow has used to devastating effect in its war in Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence. Russia has launched many of what is...
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
Poland’s judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A senior European Union official says Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments from the bloc’s development funds can be made. Vera Jourova said Tuesday that negotiations are still ongoing with Poland on payments of 75 billion euros from the cohesion fund and that Poland’s new minister for EU ties needs to reassure Brussels. She expressed hope that Poland will not be left without EU funds. The EU is highly critical of Poland’s rule-of-law record and has already frozen payment of billions of euros from its pandemic recovery fund for Poland. Opposition figures in Poland warn that it would be disastrous for the country if also the cohesion funds were withheld.
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 14 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. The comments came as Britain’s foreign secretary summoned the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. British police said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one of the protesters into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
A French cement company admitted Tuesday to making millions of dollars of payments that supported ISIS and another terrorist organization as part of an effort to maintain its operations in Syria as the civil war escalated. The company, Lafarge SA, is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and...
2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said. The accident occurred in Turkey’s Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where...
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say two Indian laborers have been killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, two days after assailants fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man. Police say the suspect arrested in Monday’s attack was an undercover militant. The two victims were day laborers from Uttar Pradesh. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict. A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir this past year has come as Indian troops have intensified counterinsurgency operations and clamped down on dissent and media freedom across the region.
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved amendments to a banking secrecy law, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before agreeing to a bailout program. Lebanese legislators late Tuesday approved the reiterated law with some slight changes, which legal and advocacy groups have critiqued as insufficient for international standards. Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, three-quarters of the country plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has been demanding major reforms before helping the corruption-plagued nation. A key demand by the IMF in a tentative agreement has been to allow the country’s tax authority to lift banking secrecy, which parliament’s finance committee rejected.
Biden to release 15 mln barrels from US oil reserves: official
President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said. The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.
