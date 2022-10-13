Read full article on original website
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
Here's Why Investors Should Invest in Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now
Cintas Corporation CTAS is benefiting from strength in its businesses, product portfolio, focus on operational execution and sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve into the factors that make the stock a smart investment choice at the moment. Increased volumes and higher prices are aiding CTAS’ Uniform Rental and Facility Services...
Perhaps Some Good News for Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks
It’s been a trying year for bitcoin, other digital currencies, and crypto-correlated stocks, and while the near-term outlook is split between some fledgling optimism and expectations of an extension of the “crypto winter.”. Obviously, weary investors and crypto devotees would prefer to see optimism morph into tangible results...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were moving higher today after the struggling retailer began a debt-exchange offer, with the aim of buying the company more time in its turnaround and improving liquidity. As of 11:08 a.m., Bed Bath & Beyond shares were up 3.2% after gaining as much as 6% earlier in the session.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Marriott International will be looking to display...
Canadian Market Extending Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors weighing recent economic data, looming interest rate hikes and their likely impact on growth. Upbeat earnings news from several top name U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are aiding sentiment. Energy stocks are...
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today
The stock market's Monday rally is continuing into Tuesday, and cruise stocks are riding the tide higher, with shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) gaining 5.4% this morning (as of 9:50 a.m. ET), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rising 6.7%, and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) leading the pack with a 10% gain.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
