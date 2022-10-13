ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

KISS 106

Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student

When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner

10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Trunk-or-Treat Events in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

Trunk-or-treating has quickly become every parent's favorite way to do Halloween trick-or-reating. With most of these events being held in public locations like fire and police stations, churches, and other well-known organizations in the area, it's a no-brainer when it comes to both safety and fu. Owensboro-Philpot. Dawson Baptist Church...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

How to Apply for a Booth at the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club on Franklin Street in Evansville is in the books and from what I've been by a few people who work for local non-profits that had booths on-site during the week, this year's event was a huge success. There's no doubt the gorgeous weather throughout the entire week was a huge part of that as thousands of people made their way to the festival to enjoy the sunny days and cool nights while chowing down on the hundreds of food items available. For the Nut Club, the end of one festival means the start of planning for the next one. That includes locking in many of those booths and even some new ones.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Owensboro's Grace Bush Was Crowned UK's Homecoming Queen – GO CATS

The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Kid Has a Totally Rock N' Roll First Birthday Party-Melissa Awesome's Son Turns One!

We celebrated my son's birthday the best way we knew how, rock n' roll style!. You may remember last year I was gone for like three months, and that's because last September my husband and I welcomed our first child into the world, Riley. You can check out some sweet newborn photos of Baby Awesome, here. It's so wild to me that he's been here a whole year already!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Leaf Pickup Services in Evansville, IN

There is no doubt that autumn leaves are a thing of beauty, and one of the best parts of the season. There is also no doubt that fallen leaves are a pain in the butt for homeowners (like me) who have to pick them up. I hated doing it as a kid and I still hate it as a grown-up. At least I don't have to worry about what to do with the leaves once they're all picked up. I'll just let the city come and pick them up.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky

Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
GREENVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
KISS 106

