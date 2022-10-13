Chowan sheriff asks SBI to join probe into 2-year-old's death

EDENTON — The Chowan Sheriff’s Office has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to join its criminal probe into last week’s death of a 2-year-old boy.

Sheriff Edward Basnight said Thursday that the SBI will assist the Chowan Sheriff’s Office with its investigation of Dinari Lindsey Jr.’s death. He said the probe will be independent of a separate probe being conducted by the Chowan County Department of Social Services.

Basnight declined to confirm Cornyeah Lindsey’s contention that her son was found in a 5-gallon bucket. He said Lindsey told him the same thing about her son being autistic and not having his glasses and hearing aids when he was found, but said he doesn’t “know for sure” the child had those things previously. He said the facts will come out once the SBI and his investigators complete their probe.

Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur said the child was in the care of guardians at the residence on Virginia Road but he declined to release the address.

The Chowan Herald reported that Cornyeah Lindsey, identified as the child’s mother, previously had left her son in the care of a couple who lived on Virginia Road. Lindsey also told reporters from WAVY-TV that her son was found by deputies “upside-down in a bucket” that contained water and that his feet were hanging out of the bucket.

The 2-year-old also was autistic and wore glasses and hearing aids, neither of which were found near his body, Lindsey also told reporters.

Basnight also said his office doesn’t yet know how Dinari Lindsey Jr. came to be at the home on Virginia Road. He said it appears the child was there through some voluntary arrangement between his parent and the couple who live there. It also appears the child wasn’t placed at the residence by a social service agency, Basnight said.

But he cautioned that he doesn’t know that for sure. He referred a reporter to the Chowan Department of Social Services, who he said is conducting its own investigation of the child’s death. A Chowan DSS official did not return a phone call left on the agency’s answering machine Thursday.

Basnight indicated that up until now determining the exact relationship between the child’s mother and the couple who were keeping him has been difficult.

“The mother is grieving. These people (the guardians) are grieving. ... There’s her side, there’s their side, and we don’t know what the truth is yet,” he said. “Somebody’s not telling us the whole picture.”

Basnight said that’s one reason why he sought the SBI’s help — to find out why the child was at the home and to get to the bottom of what happened there last Friday.

Asked if investigators know how Dinari Lindsey managed to get out of the house, Basnight said that’s still being investigated. But he suggested it’s not hard to imagine how it could have happened.

“It might have been a 2-year-old being a 2-year-old,” he said. “You blink and they’re out” the door.

Basnight said the child was not left alone in the home. There were two adults at home at the time he disappeared, and it was one of them who flagged down a passing deputy for help when the couple discovered the child was missing, he said.

Basnight also declined to release the address where the Lindsey child was staying. He said someone tried to burn down a sign on the couple’s property Wednesday night — apparently in response to the child’s death.

“The couple have a church sign in their front yard. Someone tried to burn down the sign,” the sheriff said.

The Chowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident as well, he said.