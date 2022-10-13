Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
US News and World Report
Japan Travel Industry's Recovery Depends on China Reopening Narita Airport CEO
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in...
US News and World Report
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
US News and World Report
United Airlines Sees Stronger Profit After Third-Quarter Earnings Top Estimates
CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast a profit for the current quarter well above Wall Street estimates after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to a robust rebound in travel demand. Its shares were up nearly 7% to $39.73 in extended trading. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit...
US News and World Report
BYD Flags Huge Quarterly Profit Jump as China Sales Surge Past Tesla
(Reuters) -BYD Co, China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled as it extends its sales lead over Tesla Inc in the world's largest auto market. Shares in BYD jumped. Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any...
US News and World Report
Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
US News and World Report
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
US News and World Report
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
US News and World Report
GE Plans to Wind Down Office Space in Boston and Some Other Corporate Sites
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co plans to wind down physical office space in Boston and some other corporate sites as it prepares to split into three independent businesses, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. The industrial conglomerate plans to spin off its healthcare business next year, and combine its...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Japan Rushes to Rearm With Eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan Ambitions
TOKYO (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts. Japan identified...
US News and World Report
Dozens of LNG-Laden Ships Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload
LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) -Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) circling off the coasts of Spain unable to secure slots to unload have prompted grid operators for the country to warn they may have to suspend loading to deal with this "exceptional situation". Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for Capital Increase -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A...
US News and World Report
New Mexico Presses Opioid Case Vs Walgreens After Settling With Walmart, Kroger
(Reuters) - The state of New Mexico on Tuesday urged a judge to hold Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc responsible for fueling the opioid crisis in the state, delivering a closing argument in the latest of several trials around the country against the pharmacy chain. "The state has proven that the...
US News and World Report
Small Island off Hong Kong Offers Haven From Stress of Living
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Something clicked instantly for Zero Chan when she first set foot on the island of Peng Chau, a short ferry ride from Hong Kong's central business district, at a time when she was feeling burnt out and recovering from illness. "When I take the ferry back,...
US News and World Report
Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State in Blow to Organizing Effort
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees...
