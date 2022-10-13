Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
NASDAQ
Is a Beat in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q3 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 8.51%. Our estimate of $2.83 earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter indicates growth of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
NASDAQ
Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Extending Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors weighing recent economic data, looming interest rate hikes and their likely impact on growth. Upbeat earnings news from several top name U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are aiding sentiment. Energy stocks are...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1%...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Omnicom (OMC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.93%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
NASDAQ
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
NASDAQ
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
NASDAQ
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: NTCO,DNUT,MCD,CONN
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising 1.1%. In company news, Natura (NTCO) climbed over 16% after the Brazilian cosmetics company said it was exploring the potential spinoff...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
NASDAQ
F.N.B. (FNB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
F.N.B. (FNB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0