Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Goldman Sachs overhauls banking and trading units
Goldman Sachs announced a major reorganization Tuesday as the Wall Street powerhouse grapples with market volatility. Goldman Sachs announced Tuesday morning that it is combining its trading and investment banking divisions into one unit. That will streamline its operations, cutting the number of main operating lines at Goldman Sachs from four to three.
Idaho8.com
Dow soars back above 30,000
Stocks rallied sharply Monday, thanks to more strong earnings from big banks and a sigh of relief about new plans by the United Kingdom to scrap a controversial tax cut plan. The Dow gained more than 550 points, or 1.9%, and moved back above 30,000. Solid results from Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Charles Schwab, helped lift market sentiment.
Comments / 0