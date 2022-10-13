Read full article on original website
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Canadian Market Extending Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors weighing recent economic data, looming interest rate hikes and their likely impact on growth. Upbeat earnings news from several top name U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are aiding sentiment. Energy stocks are...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Treasuries Finish Volatile Session Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after once again failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.7 basis points to 3.998 percent.
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display...
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Bond ETF Investing Strategies for Rising Rate Environment
Rising rate worries have crippled the investing world this year. Global inflation level is running hot. The Fed has enacted multiple rate-hikes this year. With the latest U.S. inflation reading coming in inflation-beating, the Fed is likely to raise rates again this year. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President...
Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Marriott International will be looking to display...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) closed at $23.50, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone...
SPY November 23rd Options Begin Trading
Investors in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) saw new options begin trading today, for the November 23rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SPY options chain for the new November 23rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Spotify (SPOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Spotify (SPOT) closed the most recent trading day at $88.04, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from Spotify as...
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
