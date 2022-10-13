ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DTE Energy

Within the last quarter, DTE Energy DTE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $131.5 versus the current price of DTE Energy at $109.961, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Tesla Earnings Preview

Tesla TSLA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tesla will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Tesla bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Benzinga

Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Benzinga

Here's What Walmart's CTO Thinks About The Future Of Crypto

A lot of disruption is going to start happening in terms of different payment methods and options with cryptocurrencies playing an important role in how customers transact, according to Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer at retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Speaking at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit on Monday,...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Caterpillar?

Caterpillar's CAT short percent of float has risen 9.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares increased by 11.0% to $215.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 259.7K shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Marathon Petroleum?

Marathon Petroleum's MPC short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.50 million shares sold short, which is 3.54% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.

