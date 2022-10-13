Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 346 Avenue U in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 346 Avenue U in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Located between East 1st Street and West Street, the lot is one block from the Avenue U subway station, serviced by the F train. Jack Tawil under the RedHoek Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
63 Pitt Street Completes Construction on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Construction is complete on 63 Pitt Street, a 12-story residential building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Frank Quatela Architects and developed by Paul Stallings of 6 Strong Realty LLC, the building yields 59 rental apartments spread over 56,589 square feet with 18 homes designated for affordable housing. First Standard Construction was the general contractor for the property, which is located near the corner of Delancey and Pitt Streets.
New York YIMBY
Alloy Block’s 100 Flatbush Avenue Reaches Halfway Mark in Downtown Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the Alloy Block multi-tower complex in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall tower will yield 441 residences with 45 units reserved for affordable housing. Urban Atelier Group is the contractor for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, Third Avenue to the northwest, and State Street to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for Film Studio at 22-09 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City, Queens
Demolition is progressing at 22-09 Queens Plaza North, the site of a three-story industrial building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Criterion Group, which paid nearly $80 million for the site in 2019, the 65-foot-tall structure will yield 170,000 square feet of film studio and office space. The property occupies a full-block parcel bound by 41st Avenue to the northeast, 22nd Street to the northwest, 23rd Street to the southeast, and Queens Plaza North to the southwest. Construction was last estimated to cost $25.5 million.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 17-story mixed-use building at 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Lloyd Street and Rogers Avenue, the lot is one block from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Walid Shehadeh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for 30-Story Office Tower at 125 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
Excavation is progressing at 125 West 57th Street, the site of a 30-story commercial building on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy Properties and ABR Partners, the $350 million project will yield 185,000 square feet of offices and ground-floor space for the Calvary Baptist Church. Leading Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, near supertalls One57 and 111 West 57th Street.
New York YIMBY
The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island
Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
New York YIMBY
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey
Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
