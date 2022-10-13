Demolition is progressing at 22-09 Queens Plaza North, the site of a three-story industrial building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Criterion Group, which paid nearly $80 million for the site in 2019, the 65-foot-tall structure will yield 170,000 square feet of film studio and office space. The property occupies a full-block parcel bound by 41st Avenue to the northeast, 22nd Street to the northwest, 23rd Street to the southeast, and Queens Plaza North to the southwest. Construction was last estimated to cost $25.5 million.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO