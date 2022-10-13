Read full article on original website
Pork Fritters Distributed to Illinois and Indiana Restaurants Included in Recall
Pork fritter products shipped to Indiana and Illinois, as well as seven other states, have been recalled due to the possibility of containing hard pieces of plastic, according to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. AdvancePierre Foods Inc., a company based in Enid, Oklahoma, announced the recall of...
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
Watch: Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Illinois Residents Have Less Than a Month Left to Submit a Claim in the Class-Action Snapchat Settlement
There's less than a month left for Illinois residents who have used Snapchat since November 2015 to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company. Those wishing to file a claim to receive a payment have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to do...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise
A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"
H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.
