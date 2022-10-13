The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings. Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.

