Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods. Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are...
Microsoft cuts under 1,000 jobs. Expect more tech layoffs?
These job cuts remained under 1,000 and spread across teams and levels globally.
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?
The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%. Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services. Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion.
Hype Heros: Bridging Legacy And Web3 Finance
Social investing and other innovations have revolutionized the financial markets. Platforms such as eToro, ZuluTrade, and other gigantic enterprises have really opened up the industry by providing social means of accessing top traders and real-time data. But now it’s time to take social trading mechanisms to Web3, and this is...
Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms
The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings. Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
PIP.me Releases 2.0 Offering Users Customizable eWeb3 Pages
PIP alters how individuals understand and use cryptocurrencies. With the release of PIP.me 2.0, users have complete freedom to develop their own solutions for managing payments, incorporating NFTs, and managing their social media profiles. Each user of the service will have their own unique eWeb3 page thanks to the PIP.me...
197 NFTs of Seven Treasuries NFT Collection Stolen
The vulnerability was exploited when an unauthorized user obtained the private key. The team reported that the smart contract had been changed after the event. Several Meta-morphic Seven Treasures Collection NFTs were taken from LiveArtX, a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), early on Monday. After gaining access to the platform’s...
Binance Partners With Crypto Air Tickets for Flight Ticket Purchases
Users will be able to book flights through their marketplace as a result of the collaboration. More than 1,000 airlines and more than 9,000 destinations are available to users. Users can now purchase low-cost flight tickets using cryptocurrency via Binance Pay. Binance recently teamed up with Crypto Air Tickets in...
ChainSafe Raised $18.75M in Series A Funding for the Adoption of Web3 Technology￼
ChainSafe is a leading blockchain firm, an early entrant of Web3 infrastructure has successfully raised $18.75M in Series A funding. The main aim to participate in the fundraising is to expand its presence in blockchain gaming and Web3 technology. Moreover, the fundraising sessions were led by popular companies in the industry.
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
Meta’s Metaverse Has Added a Brand-New Feature to Its Avatars
This week, Meta opened and displayed a clip of all-new avatars, featuring feet. Meta dropped their aim of 500K monthly active users by the end of the year to 280K. Facebook’s predecessor, Meta, is still having trouble reaching its target market in the metaverse’s Horizon Worlds. This week, the firm showed a clip showing a brand-new avatar with legs, and it drew criticism for the presentation’s adequacy.
LBank Exchange Will List Spectre Chain (SPC) On October 20, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on October20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theSPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 3:00 UTC on October20, 2022. As a high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain, Spectre Chain (SPC) is ultra-fast and...
Market Maker Wintermute Clears $92 Million Debt of TrueFi
Wintermute borrowed $92.5 million for a duration of 180 days. Now Wintermute owes $75M to Maple Finance and Clearpool. Concerns about paying back $189.4 million in debt arose when crypto market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack. Excitingly, on Oct. 15, Wintermute repaid a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan made to TrueFi, its highest debt.
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
Hacker Steals Over $1 Million From BitKeep Wallet Provider
BitKeep said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access. The firm has also guaranteed to pay in full to the victims affected by the hack. This morning, October 18th, BitKeep, a popular wallet provider, was hacked and lost more than $1 million. Moreover, BitKeep wallet promptly notified its entire user base. The firm said that its development team has moved quickly to limit the hacker’s access.
DeFi Protocols Lost $718 Million in 15 Days
The total losses in 2022 may exceed the total losses in 2021, which totaled more than $3.2 billion. On Tuesday, Solana’s popular Mango Markets trading protocol lost $100 million in liquidity. According to a report by American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, hackers stole $718 million worth of cryptocurrency from...
