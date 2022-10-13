Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly cutting across 29 Road, striking guardrail
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just 30 minutes after a three-car accident on 5th Street Thursday night, the Grand Junction Police Department reported another accident a few miles west. Authorities report that the driver, 35-year-old Melissa Monkton, allegedly cut across four lanes of 29 Road traffic on the I-70B overpass...
"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land
Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements
Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
Police response to homelessness
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
