Mobile, AL

legalizationprofiles.org

Cresco Labs Opens Second Pensacola Florida Dispensary

CHICAGO — Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida’s Panhandle region with the opening of a second dispensary in Pensacola. The Company’s 54th nationwide and 20th Florida store is located at 2122 W. Nine Mile Road.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Labaron Philon, 4-star 2024 PG, names 5 SEC teams in top 8

Labaron Philon, one of the top point guards in the 2024 recruiting class, released a list of his top 8 schools Monday. Included on the list for the Alabama native were 5 SEC programs, headlined by in-state schools Auburn and Alabama. Also representing the SEC were Ole Miss, Tennessee, and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.  Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.  Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WTOK-TV

Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
MOBILE, AL
WMAZ

Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
ATLANTA, GA
Atmore Advance

ECMS student arrested for possessing firearm at school Friday

An Escambia County Middle School student was arrested and taken into custody Friday for possessing a firearm, according to officials. ECMS officials announced the arrest on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. The officials said the school was placed on lockdown, and immediate action was taken. “The firearm was recovered and...

