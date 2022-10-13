Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds. Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell...
thenewscrypto.com
Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?
The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%. Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services. Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance
During the previous week, 4.39 billion LUNC were burned. Since the introduction of the burn mechanism, a total of 19.22 billion LUNC have been burned. According to a recent report, a group called the Terra Rebels is devising measures that will hasten the LUNC’s demise. The goal of improving this coin’s burning is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is insufficient.
thenewscrypto.com
Market Maker Wintermute Clears $92 Million Debt of TrueFi
Wintermute borrowed $92.5 million for a duration of 180 days. Now Wintermute owes $75M to Maple Finance and Clearpool. Concerns about paying back $189.4 million in debt arose when crypto market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack. Excitingly, on Oct. 15, Wintermute repaid a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan made to TrueFi, its highest debt.
thenewscrypto.com
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
thenewscrypto.com
Apricot Finance’s Token Arises on Similarity to Aptos Token’s Ticker
Apricot Finance’s APT tokens surged 70% in the past 24 hours. The major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX will both list Aptos’s tokens. Despite the lack of a recent technical update and the lack of activity on its social media forums, the tokens of the 2021-launched lending platform Apricot Finance surged on Tuesday.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
thenewscrypto.com
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option
Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties. Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.
thenewscrypto.com
LBank Exchange Will List Spectre Chain (SPC) On October 20, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on October20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theSPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 3:00 UTC on October20, 2022. As a high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain, Spectre Chain (SPC) is ultra-fast and...
thenewscrypto.com
Hype Heros: Bridging Legacy And Web3 Finance
Social investing and other innovations have revolutionized the financial markets. Platforms such as eToro, ZuluTrade, and other gigantic enterprises have really opened up the industry by providing social means of accessing top traders and real-time data. But now it’s time to take social trading mechanisms to Web3, and this is...
thenewscrypto.com
Gemini Co-founder Steps Down as Director of Europe Division
The senior leadership of Gemini Europe is experiencing significant changes. Earlier this month, Blair Halliday former managing director of Gemini moved to Kraken. Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange that Cameron Winklevoss and his twin brother Tyler created in 2014, is now the 10th biggest in the world, according to data compiled by CoinGecko. As a result of their prominence in Facebook’s early days, the twins were the subject of a series of high-profile lawsuits in which they demanded millions of dollars in compensation for their efforts.
thenewscrypto.com
Justin Sun Reportedly Transferred Over $100M Worth of USDT
Separate transfers of $50 million each were made from the Aave Protocol V2. Aave prices have risen by almost 7% in the previous 24 hours. Millions of USDT tokens have been seen changing hands, perhaps due to Justin Sun, founder of Tron and new adviser to the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange. There is evidence to imply that Sun has shifted millions of USDT, a stablecoin, into his personal wallet as market volatility has increased.
thenewscrypto.com
Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift
The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
thenewscrypto.com
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
thenewscrypto.com
PIP.me Releases 2.0 Offering Users Customizable eWeb3 Pages
PIP alters how individuals understand and use cryptocurrencies. With the release of PIP.me 2.0, users have complete freedom to develop their own solutions for managing payments, incorporating NFTs, and managing their social media profiles. Each user of the service will have their own unique eWeb3 page thanks to the PIP.me...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Releases Critical Smart Contract Bridge to Ethereum
The sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Adding a permissionless EVM sidechain to the XRPL Devnet is the next step. Interestingly, on Monday, Ripple announced the release of a critical smart contract developer bridge to Ethereum. The firm unveiled the first iteration of the XRP Ledger Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain. Developers interested in cross-chain interoperability will be pleased to know that the sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Developers will be able to choose between blockchains that are compatible with Ripple and Ethereum thanks to the upgrade.
thenewscrypto.com
US Regulators Boost Their Scrutiny of the Crypto Industry
CFTC and SEC are looking into various potential legal infractions. US regulators are also looking closely at Celsius. According to Bloomberg News on Monday the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating whether crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which declared bankruptcy in July, misled investors. The US regulators want to know if the Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund violated any of the rules and laws that hedge funds must follow.
thenewscrypto.com
Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms
The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings. Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.
