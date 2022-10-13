Read full article on original website
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl
OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
$16,000 in Cords Stolen from Stewartville Area Construction Site
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of over $16,000 worth of electrical cords from a construction site west of Stewartville. Captain James Schueller said deputies were called to the site in the 2,000 block of County Rd. 6 Southwest twice in...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
