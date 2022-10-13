Read full article on original website
The Huskies are Back in Town
The Pawhuska Huskies are back at The Beach for the first time since Sep. 9 when PHS hosts Claremore Sequoyah. The Eagles are on a tear this year with a 6-1 record with all six wins coming by at least 28 points. The Eagles have outscored the opposing side by 41.3 points in wins.
Castillo Weights Recruitment Into Junior Year
Before you know it, it will be basketball season. High schools all across the state have been practicing for a couple of weeks now. At Bartlesville High, the recruiting of Bruin junior David Castillo has continued. More assistant coaches from NCAA D-I schools have been through Bruin Field House to...
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
First Week of October COVID Report
In the first week of October, the Oklahoma State Department of Health was notified of 2156 new cases in just six days with an average of 308 new daily cases. This brings the number of active cases to 4665 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,202,398. There are 16,999 provisional deaths on record.
Hudson Lake Duck Blind Drawings Set for October 21
The City of Bartlesville will hold a drawing for 10 duck blind areas on Hudson Lake on October 21 at 9 am. The drawings are held at the Hudson Lake boat ramp. The fee is $10 for each blind and any leftover blinds can be purchased at the Bartlesville City Hall after the drawing during regular business houses. Leftover blinds will be made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
CHIEF CHAT with BPD Captain Troy Newell: Community Meeting and Special Forum on Drugs
Community meetings, a farewell service for a fallen K9 and a special forum on fentanyl were the main topics covered by BPD Captain Troy Newell on CHIEF CHAT on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Monday. Captain Newell, taking over for Chief Tracy Roles who is in Dallas at national meeting...
Copan Man Dies in Crash
A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
Tom Mix Museum Fundraiser: HAUNTS OF MEMORIES PAST
You are invited to have some fun in a Fundraiser for the Tom Mix Museum at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Betty Keim invited everyone to this special event, Haunts of Memories Past, on Thursday, October 27th and Saturday, October 29th Sippin' Sweet formerly Heritage Theatre 306 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey with the doors opening at 6:15 P. M.. Snacks will be available for purchase from Sippin’ Sweet.
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
Holiday Crafting Class at the BPL
Just in time for decorating in the Autumn theme, the Bartlesville Public Library is offering a crafting class on Tuesday, October 18 fro 2-4 pm. You will make a reversible wooden block sign that celebrates both Halloween and Thanksgiving. The class will be held at 600 South Johnstone Avenue. The...
Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata
The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
