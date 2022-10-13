Read full article on original website
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
Abandoning the American Dream For Real Happiness in Their Skoolie
Tawny and Mike had the American Dream — a home, a gym, and all the trappings of modern life. But they felt trapped and unhappy despite their circumstances and wanted to find more. So they started selling everything and building a school bus home!. It’s been four years, and...
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale
If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
Mökki Hovland Hut Studio Cabin in Minnesota
Tucked in the Minnesota forest near Lake Superior sits this 16×16 Mökki Hovland Hut, built by a local carpenter and an instructor from a nearby school. It has a grand covered porch, tons of windows that let nature inside, and a wood-burning stove to keep you toasty on chilly nights.
Online College In Their $32,000 Bus Conversion
Ginnie and Austin met in the Army and got married, eventually deciding to leave and get degrees with the GI Bill. They’re able to do online school and travel in their skoolie! Pretty amazing. They have a gorgeous self-converted skoolie that cost them $32,000 to build out (including the...
Gaucho Cabin: Argentina-Inspired A-Frame Cabin
This is a beautiful A-Frame cabin designed and built with inspiration from the owner’s trip to Argentina. The modern simplicity is eco-friendly (solar-powered!) and takes you right back to nature with its surroundings and huge windows. The off-grid cabin has a bucket-fed outdoor shower as well as an outhouse...
